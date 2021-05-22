Travel & Tourism

Lagos welcomes REVIV Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Wellness business in Lagos gets a boost with the coming onboard of a new outfit to the growing sector, which is gaining attention as new brands introduce innovative, exciting and appealing wellness offerings to the market. The new entrant to the market is REVIV, one of the leading global wellness providers of signature IV Therapies and booster shots. With its wellness and spa formally opened for business last week in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, the new wellness outfit offers the opportunity to receive world-class IV therapy designed to treat a variety of common ailments, including dehydration, inflammation, vitamin deficiencies and even the after effects of a night out in Lagos.

REVIV Nigeria, according to its promoters, features private and group treatment areas and a full upscale wellness lounge. IV Infusions is said to offer fast relief of common conditions by replenishing fluids and essential elements such as vitamins, electrolytes and antioxidants directly into the body and straight to vital organs. Other services on offer include: Hydration Infusion, Hydromax, Ultraviv, Recovery Infusion, Vitaglow, Anti-Aging infusion, Slim boost, Royal Flush, Booster Shots and even DNA testing.

REVIV administers nutrients by passing the digestive system and going straight and directly into the organs, resulting in a high absorption ratio. With the raging COVID – 19 pandemic, REVIV IV Therapy is also said to be a great way to boost your immune system with various health support drips to choose from; including the Flu Fighter and High C.

