Lagos West: Adeola empowers 1,000 graduates in ICT, distributes laptops

No fewer than 1,000 graduates from Lagos West have been trained and empowered with necessary work tools in five specialized areas of information, communication, and technology by the lawmaker representing the district, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

Speaking yesterday during the graduation/presentation of certificates to the beneficiaries, Adeola said the exercise was aimed at developing human capacity and employment generation for youth in the senatorial district.

He explained that over 5,000 graduates applied for the training out of which 1,000 was selected across 10 LGAs of Lagos West Senatorial District, adding that, “In association with Engineering Material Development Institute, EMDI, I have facilitated the training of the successful graduates for a period seven weeks in five different courses namely; Microsoft Azure Administrator, Microsoft Power BI, Basic and Advance Excel, Graphic Design, and Digital Marketing.

“At the end of their courses, trainees are being given Training Certificates and International Professional Certification for candidates who passed their mock examination as well as brand new laptops. The certification in the various programmes are internationally recognized and with potentials for international employment as well as usefulness in generating self- employment.

Adeola who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Finance congratulated all the beneficiaries and urged them to diligently apply the skills learnt in course of their training for their socio-economic advancement in the society.

“As part of my representative functions to my constituents over the years, I have made it of paramount importance that youth in my constituency are given requisite skills to establish them in gainful self-employment. I have facilitated many training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development and ICT as well as empowerment with equipment that had taken place in the past with thousands of beneficiaries that are now gainfully employed.

“My record of facilitating ICT training dates back to my years as a state legislator representing Alimosho State Constituency 2. I sponsored many youths for training in ICT at the reputable NIIT with certification that led to engagement by corporate organizations and other gainful self-employment.”

 

