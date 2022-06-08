Lagos West APC: The Twists and Turns

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the plans of the former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, to challenge the outcome of the recently held Lagos West Senatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be the party’s Achilles heel ahead of the 2023 senatorial elections.

Despite the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the party may face a stiffer challenge in the 2023 general elections if it fails to resolve the controversies generated from the recent primary elections of the party across the state.

One of the primaries that is still on the front burner of interrogation is the outcome of the Lagos West Senatorial District primary election specifically between former deputy governor of the state, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule and former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

The former deputy governor was declared the winner of the senatorial election on Saturday, May 28, after polling 424 delegates’ votes to defeat Obanikoro, who scored 119 and former Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Kayode Opeifa, who recorded four votes.

In her acceptance speech, Adebule has expressed her appreciation of the confidence reposed in her by the APC Lagos West Senatorial District. She particularly thanked the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), other respected leaders and members of the APC for their invaluable encouragement and support during the consultations and the primary election.

She said: “To our dear delegates who took the bull by the horn and made a historic decision to place merit and interest of the people above all other considerations have by their actiondriven our party and Lagos West to the path of greatness.

You are the heroes/heroines of this feat and we celebrate you and thank you for trusting me with your mandate and I will not disappoint you by the grace of God Almighty. If not for your commitment, I probably won’t be standing as the candidate for Lagos West today. What you all did is something I really treasure and I know that our party at large appreciates and treasure the choice you have made.”

The former deputy governor hailed Obanikoro and Opeifa for putting up a good contest. “I salute your doggedness and spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the process, but it is important to appreciate that only one contestant will be the candidate, which was decided through the free, fair and transparent process we went through on Saturday.

It is also important to stress that we are all winners as there is neither any victor nor vanquished. I, therefore, call on all of you to join me as we begin the next phase of this task which is to win the general election,” she said. Adebule appreciated the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who came to give her moral support, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Council Chairmen led by the Conference 57, Secretary Hon. Rasak Ajala, party chairmen and members of the party in the Lagos West Senatorial district for the overwhelming victory granted her.

She also commended the Adebule Campaign Team, election panel from the national secretariat of the party, Lagos CWC, officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), security officials and members of the fourth estate of the realm for their efforts in the success of the primary election.

But Obanikoro rejected the outcome of the exercise, insisting on challenging the election in court. Obanikoro Campaign Organisation expressed displeasure in the process and eventual outcome of the exercise. In a statement released shortly after the exercise, it stated that the exercise was fraught with intimidations and other malpractices which it will address with the party in due course.

It reiterated its earlier stand that the acclaimed winner was not even qualified to stand for the election having not participated in the electoral process of obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms nor did she participate and the screening which she did not also submit to. The campaign organization said, “The Senator Obanikoro Campaign Or ganisation hereby reject the outcome of the primary election held on Saturday. It was obvious that the exercise was designed to favour the acclaimed winner who was not even qualified to stand in for the election.

In due course, our grievances and all other necessary steps would be made formal to the party.” The organization alleged that the Adebule camp employed all kinds of tactics to force the former minister to step down from the exercise because of his pedigree and track records.

They had earlier denied reports of Obanikoro stepping down for the former deputy governor. The special adviser to the former minister, Sulaiman Adebiyi, in the statement urged the good people of Lagos West to ignore lies and propaganda from unscrupulous elements that the frontline aspirant has stepped down his ambition.

Obanikoro, who has been screened and cleared to contest the primary election by the party hierarchy at the weekend, is determined to spearhead legislative actions that would better put Lagos State in a vantage position and provide robust engagements at the National Assembly and attracts dividends of democracy for the good people of Lagos West.

Adebiyi urged Obanikoro’s massive supporters across the state to keep the faith and Mobilise one another, with a special call on delegates to make a good choice by casting their votes for a candidate who has the carriage and national spread to represent the state. “This is a call on all the supporters of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro to continue their campaign and house to house mobilisation for the realization of his senatorial ambition to represent the good people of Lagos West Senatorial district.

“Having been screened on Sunday by the party’s eminent committee, we are more determined to continue with our consultations and the house to house mobilisation knowing fully that Lagos state and the senatorial dis-trict would benefit immensely from his representation in the Senate as an experienced legislator and an administrator par excellence. I urge you all to ignore claims that he has stepped down.

The thoughts are just a figment of the imagination of those who are jittery of his high political and grassroots reach.” Despite Obanikoro’s rejection of the exercise, a group for gender parity and positive political change in Lagos State, the Transformation Ambassadors (TTA) has commended the leadership of the party and delegates for the smooth conduct of the primaries in the district.

The convener of the group, Comrade Olufemi Omojuwa, described the emergence of the former deputy governor as a round peg in a round hole. He said, “As a stakeholder in the Lagos West district, we are keen on political development and I must say, the emergence of Dr Idiat Adebule is a reflection of the votes of the delegates and the people’s choice. “We know what she represents and we are sure of good representation at the red chamber.

We applaud the leadership of the party for allowing the votes of the people to count and their voices heard. For some time, we have been agitating for selflessness and people have oriented lawmakers in the Upper and Lower chambers and our prayers have been answered.

“We are sure of good representation with Dr Idiat Adebule as senator representing Lagos West and Hon Lanre Ogunyemi as our lawmaker for the House of Representatives in the Ojo Federal Constituency.

Like I have said earlier, we deserve a better deal and excellence in Lagos West and we are certain that God has answered our prayers.” With the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Segun Adewale, popularly known as (Aeroland), waiting on the wings to cash in on any crack in the wall of the ruling party, it is demanding on the APC to put its house in order and calm every fraying nerves in its fold.

