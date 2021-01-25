Lagos West senator gives scorecard, empowers constituency

Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Sen. Solomon Adeola yesterday donated different empowerment tools to his constituents as part of its commitment towards uplifting their living standard and delivering dividends of democracy.

This is as the lawmaker disclosed that during the current 9th Senate, he has sponsored and successfully introduced 11 Bills, adding that eight of them have undergone first reading while three have been read for the second time.

Speaking yesterday in Ikeja during the town hall meeting/poverty alleviation and empowerment program, Adeola said that under his human resources development, he has facilitated the training of hundreds of constituents in rural riverine communities of Lagos West in different aspects of Fish Production, Business, Feed Making and boat operation over a period of months.

The empowerment program which had various tools such as block moulding machines, sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers, clipper sterilizers, generators, deep freezers, refrigerators, tricycles, vulcanizing machines among others been distributed, was the fourth of its kind.

“Each trained and certificated participants in a program of “teach a man to fish” were equipped and giving grants to commence business. In addition, I facilitated the training of 1000 constituents in phone repairs, hair dressing, make up artistry, soap/detergent making and sanitizer making skills with participants receiving start up equipment and cash grants.

“For constituents desirous of establishment in the booming business of logistic and delivery, I gave out 185 motorcycles to constituents in each ward in the district. From today, I am also empowering selected constituents with 28 Block Molding Machines, 28 Refrigerators, 330 Sewing Machines, 484 Grinding Machines, 28 Hair Dryers, 28 Clipper Sterilizers and Generators, 28 Deep Freezers, 28 Tricycles (Keke Napeps) and 126 Vulcanizing Machines.

“I also used the period under consideration to address the issue of erratic power supply and other inefficiencies in the provision of light as it affects the senatorial district. I facilitated the procurement of 28 units of 500 KVA Transformers which are being distributed to communities across the 10 LGAs of the senatorial district.

“Similarly, I facilitated the provision of 130 poles solar panel street lights which was distributed to 20 major streets in Ojo, Badagry, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Ikeja, Alimosho, Mushin, Ifako Ijaiye, Oshodi-Isolo and Agege LGAs.

He hinted that the distribution exercise supposed to have been held in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, “I hereby assure my constituency people that this exercise today will not affect the 5th edition which will be coming up towards the end of the year.”

“At the peak of COVID-19 lockdown, I donated N50million which was shared among individuals, groups and communities during the extended period of lockdown. Giving the dark cloud of 2020, I have since delivered many dividends of democracy for my constituents in some critical areas that will serve not only many people but useful for many years ahead.

He urged people who are yet to benefit directly from the empowerment and other schemes, “the door is not close as the exercises are continuous and will always be equitable among our diverse 10 LGAs and 18 LCDAs. It is my pledge to continue to serve you.”

Appreciating the gesture on behalf of all beneficiaries, Chairman, All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Tunde Balogun express gratitude to Senator Adeola for remembering his constituency and giving back to them.

“This is wholesome, it must have cost him much to provide all these. We thank you for remembering your constituency and we want to see more of these. You have represented us well at national and constituency level. In some occasions you do things that are outside your jurisdiction as a Senator just to ensure that your people enjoy dividends of democracy.

Chairman of the Occasion, Rabiu Oluwa congratulate beneficiaries and implore them to put the tools into good use, “such as commercial and rewarding activities so that it can help you to contribute to your respective family, Lagos and Nigeria in general.”

Like this: Like Loading...