Lagos: When Friends become foes over governorship

ANAYO EZUGWU reports on how the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State has set two friends – Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of the State and Abdul- Azeez Adediran, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state – on a war path

When the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2021, the feeling in town was that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was trying to use him to unsettle the ruling party in the state being his mentor. And when Adediran, popularly known as Jandor emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, many political watchers expressed concern over how he would raise funds for his campaign in order to achieve his desire of becoming the governor of the Centre f Excellence. However, many reasoned that Fashola is solidly behind his ambition and would always assist him in raising funds. Adediran seizes every opportunity to describe the minister as his boss and also speaks well of his achievements as governor of Lagos State.

However, the haze over whether Fashola was behind Jandor’s governorship ambition was resolved last Thursday, when Fashola described the PDP governorship candidate as a cameraman, and therefore, not qualified to be governor of Lagos State. Speaking during the launch of ‘10,000-foot soldiers’ for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection, Fashola not only urged voters in the state to reject the PDP candidate, but declared that Jandor, who worked with him as a cameraman and consultant, when he was governor, lacks the required maturity, experience, competence and capacity to run Lagos.

Hie words: “I did that job for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to a governor. I saw it from a close angle, but even at that, it was not enough. So, just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you think you will now be a governor. You are not ready; come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready. And that is why you can see, in their campaigns, they are focusing on the N51 billion that Lagos is generating but they don’t see the migrant population that is coming everywhere.

“The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem, so their party sees only money, they don’t see the people and don’t see responsibilities. Do you want them to come and touch that money? When they (PDP) were together, they were not enough to challenge us. They are now broken into three. How can the sum total of what was not enough then be enough now that they have broken it into three parts?

“Politics is about numbers but it is also about mathematics. It is a game of addition and multiplication. It is not a game of division and subtraction. From 2019, this umbrella party that used to be one has now been divided into three. That party has divisions and subtractions; I don’t see a way to victory for PDP. Tell them that the arithmetic does not add up. We must go out and use our strength now. We have the largest number of registered voters, it must count.” Fashola added that PDP was in power at the centre for 16 years without commencing work on most of the roads connecting Lagos State with other states but the APC administration is working on all of them.

Listing such roads to include Ikorodu- Sagamu, Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Badagry and Lagos-Abeokuta among others, he urged members of the APC to explain to the people the need for them to be patient as the APC government completes work on the roads.

The minister commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for continuing with projects he inherited and starting new ones to position the state for the next wave of technological development and making Lagos the smartest city in the region. He also stressed the need for an experience hand to lead a state like Lagos, saying that some of those contesting the governorship election are not ready because they lack experience. To those, who would be serving as agents of the APC during gthe elections, he urged them to be conversant with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation Systems (BVAS) and monitor its readings to prevent manipulation of figures.

He also charged them to educate voters on the right way to vote to avoid void votes on election days. “It is not about whether we will beat them (PDP), it is about how convincingly we will beat them. Our tool is our PVCs and our path to victory is our votes,” Fashola said. But in a swift reaction to Fashola’s verbal attack on him, Jandor described the statement by the former governor as baseless, and a confirmation that the election period is a “season of calumnies.” He particularly noted that he was never a cameraman, while working at the Lagos State Broadcasting Service as claimed by Fashola.

Explaining that he worked as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive at the broadcasting service, the PDP governorship candidate said that handling of the camera was never part of the professional services he rendered to the former governor. His words: “My attention has been drawn to disparaging statements made by my boss, former governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, at an event in Lagos.

He reportedly referred to me as a cameraman who is not ready to govern Lagos. Well, while this may come as a shock to many, who may have heard me speak well of him and his achievements in Lagos, despite being the flag bearer of the main opposition party in the same Lagos, let me quickly signpost a reminder that this is a season of calumnies and the APC is expectedly under pressure to sell its unenviable records to the now very discerning electorate of Lagos. “There is clearly a brief to all the beneficiaries of the status quo to publicly show where their support lie. In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: ‘your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership aspirations.’ It is just a few weeks to elections and the story has suddenly changed.

“Records must be kept straight, however, especially for varying audiences who my very dear boss and former governor of Lagos may mislead. While I insist that there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman, and I must apologize to hordes of cameramen out there who have made a mark for themselves in their craft and may feel smeared by my respected boss’s remark, I was never a cameraman.

“As a matter of fact, I was absorbed into the service of the government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, and camera handling was certainly not the professional service I rendered to BRF and the Lagos state government under his watch. I really don’t know what it is with my oga (boss) and cameras lately… this is reminding me of that famous missing camera he magically found at Lekki toll gate, the scene of the #EndSARS massacre. “BRF has my respect still, nothing will change that.

Personally, I can’t wait to show the residents of Lagos that a lot more can be achieved way beyond what they’re celebrating over N50 billion revenue is currently doing, when under the watch of a truly independent governor that has no ties to a godfather’s apron strings. We will break Lagos free and my boss, BRF will be proud of our achievements.”

Notwithstanding the reactions and counter-reactions trailing the comments by the former governor of Lagos, it is becoming evident that the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be a tough battle, which only the electorate will decide the winner.

