Lagos witnessing transformation

Femi Sunday

Last year’s #EndSARS protest which led to the wanton destruction of properties in Lagos State creating a huge loss for the state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu might have thrown a clog in the wheel of progress of the nation’s economic seat. However the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration has shown its commitment and strong resolve to reposition the state for more industrial cum economic growth and unprecedented development.

A master behind the wheel, Sanwo-Olu, like a Picasso holding a brush and pastel, is decisively set to re-write the developmental narrative of Lagos State. While many had forecasted that it will take Lagos State decades to recover from the loss it suffered during the October protest, but to everybody’s surprise and amazement, Lagos State has continued to grow in leaps and bounds ever since the unfortunate incidence.

Thanks to the strategic planning and vision of the rising star of Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu. With exceptional brilliance coupled and unique leadership skills, he has continued to harness the resources of the state to pushing the state forward on a forward and progressive lane.

While the state has continued to lead other states in the federation in terms of its internally generated revenue, it has also continued to witness the birth of a series of new projects which are adorning the physical state in Lagos.

The most recent, is the delivery and commissioning of the ultramodern Yaba Bus Terminal to boost public transportation services in the state. Revitilising and remodeling of this ancient iconic land mark is one which deserves public commendation from all quarters.

This Terminal, which was commissioned by the governor, is an ancillary infrastructure that will compliment the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line which is currently being constructed.

According to the governor during the commissioning of the project: “The Yaba corridor is prominent feature in the Lagos State Transportation Master Plan, because of its peculiar nature as a melting pot of commercial, technological and academic activities. The city’s evolution over the years places enormous responsibility on the government to ensure that its dynamism and growth are sustained through balanced development.

“The facility being commissioned today is a world-class terminal from which buses will originate and terminate. In the next 18 months, this bus terminal will be integrated with the Yaba Station of the Red Metro Line that is being constructed close to the terminal. The Yaba Bus Terminal reflects our vision for regulated bus services, which the state government currently champions through Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.”

This is an unquestionable evidence of a man blessed with a good vision for the state, he represent the new class of elites who do not live for themselves alone but for the bright future and the public good of the larger society.

It is heart warming to observe with such joy that in spite of the prevailing and pervasive economic hardship in the country, good things are beginning to happen in Lagos State and this has been made possible through the tireless efforts, great vision and commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

*Sunday writes from Lagos

