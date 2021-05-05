Metro & Crime

Lagos: Wives beat 89 husbands as domestic violence surges

Lagos State yesterday raised the alarm over the increasing domestic violence as the state recorded 89 cases of husbands or men who were either beaten up by their wives or harassed by female gender from last year till now.

 

The state also recorded over 664 cases of violence against women and housewives within the same period.

 

The Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, disclosed this at the 2021 ministerial briefing to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office. Dada said most of the cases were reported to the Ministry of Justice and the According to her, 46 men reported the cases to WAPA in 2020 alone, while 43 men made similar complaints this year.

 

She said: “We are now having cases of men or husbands who are reporting cases of domestic violence by their wives or other female gender. It is just that most of them go to the police station to lodge the complaints or go to the state Ministry of Justice to seek redress.

 

“However, our Ministry recorded 46 cases reported by male victims in 2020 and 378 women were violated in 2020. In 2021, 43 men who were affected reported cases of gender-based violence in our ministry while 286 women also reported similar cases between January and April, 2021.”

 

The commissioner said the ministry, through its empowerment initiatives and poverty alleviation  programmes, had impacted the lives of over 48,000 residents in the last two years. She added that arrangements had been concluded by Sanwo-Olu to embark on additional mega empowerment.

 

Dada disclosed that the empowerment strategies initiated by the ministry had directly or indirectly benefited every family, including men, women, adults, youths, widows and indigent residents across all the five divisions of the state.

 

She added that 3,337 adults also benefited from health programmes, initiated by WAPA. According to her, 6,780 women from five geographical areas of the state also have the privilege of learning about different vacations, with participants receiving adequate start-up kits to enable them to grow their businesses

