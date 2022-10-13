Sports

Lagos Women Run celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

Organisers of the annual Lagos Women’s Run have joined others across the world to celebrate the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child. Tayo Popoola, the coordinator of Lagos Women Run, an annual race that celebrates the female gender from all walks of life, said it is always a delight to adulate the girl child. Observed every year on October 11, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl Child. The day commemorates the achievements of girls and brings attention to the challenges they face daily According to Popoola, the contribution of the girl child to society-building is invaluable, and it is evident across all major spheres, including sports, entertainment, media, business, and even much more. The Lagos Women Run coordinator noted the recent successes of the likes of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume in the global sports arena while also acknowledging other laudable achievements by others in their respective fields. “Despite the odds and unfavourable conditions, there is a lot to celebrate about the girl child this year. They have been worthy ambassadors and we are proud of them all. She stated.”

 

