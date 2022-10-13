Lagos Women Run celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

Organisers of the annual Lagos Women’s Run have joined others across the world to celebrate the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child. Tayo Popoola, the coordinator of Lagos Women Run, an annual race that celebrates the female gender from all walks of life, said it is always a delight to adulate the girl child. Observed every year on October 11, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl Child. The day commemorates the achievements of girls and brings attention to the challenges they face daily According to Popoola, the contribution of the girl child to society-building is invaluable, and it is evident across all major spheres, including sports, entertainment, media, business, and even much more. The Lagos Women Run coordinator noted the recent successes of the likes of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume in the global sports arena while also acknowledging other laudable achievements by others in their respective fields. “Despite the odds and unfavourable conditions, there is a lot to celebrate about the girl child this year. They have been worthy ambassadors and we are proud of them all. She stated.”
Related Articles
Balogun plays down rivalry ahead of Ghana game
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has revealed that he is not interested in the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria. Rather, he is only concerned with helping the Super Eagles beat the Black Stars and clinch the World Cup ticket. The Super Eagles square off against their West-African counterparts for a chance to represent the continent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fraser-Pryce storms to impressive 100m victory in Paris, as Amusan sets new African record
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce hammered home her status as world championship favourite on Saturday by equalling her world best time this year to win the 100m at the Paris Diamond League meeting, while Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a new African record in the women’s 100m hurdles. The veteran Jamaican sprinter triumphed in 10.67sec, shrugging off […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cameroon-bound Eagles prepare for fanfare with Crocodiles in Lagos
The Super Eagles returned to Lagos from Benin Republic on Sunday afternoon, savouring the victory over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful houseparty against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday. Substitute […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)