Lagos Women Run holds

The stage is now set for the seventh edition of the Lagos Women Run; an annual 10km race eagerly anticipated on the country’s sports calendar. It holds today. According to the organisers, over 25,000 participants (the highest ever in the race’s history) have entered for the 2022 edition.

This year’s Lagos Women Run is scheduled to take off at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS and it will end at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena formerly known as Onikan Stadium. While expressing delight at the unprecedented number of participants, Tayo Popoola, coordinator for the Lagos Women Run, said Saturday’s event will be more than just a sporting activity.

“Of course, we are delighted with the massive growth we have witnessed in the past seven years, our mission statement is resonating with more and more people that the Lagos Women Run is not just another sporting event, it is a platform to celebrate women from all walks of life, amplifying the issues affecting our gender while also proffering solutions,” she said. Popoola thanked the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Sports Commission and all the sponsors for keeping faith in a project that is focused on advancing the course of women.

