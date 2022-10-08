Sports

Lagos Women Run: Organisers announce increased cash prizes

As the countdown to the seventh edition of the Lagos Women Run continues, organizers have announced a massive increase in the cash prizes for the participants. Tayo Popoola, Coordinator for Lagos Women Run, disclosed to journalists that more winners compared to previous editions will be rewarded with varying cash prizes. She explained that while only the top three finishers received cash prizes in time past, the 2022 landmark edition has been expanded to reward the top 10 finishers in both the Open and Veteran categories.

“We have mapped out a strategy to ensure we reward more runners, so instead of focusing on just the top three finishers, we will be giving various cash prizes to the first ten finishers,” she said. According to Popoola, the increased prize money is one of the numerous innovations that would make the 2022 Lagos Women Run an unforgettable edition, being the 7th anniversary of the annual fiesta. “Every year, we always work hard to get better and that is our goal again this year.

We have a couple of other innovations that will be shared in the days ahead as we countdown to this year’s race,” she stated. Since its inception in 2016, the Lagos Women’s Run has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events; especially among women across different walks of life, including entertainment, fashion, politics, academia, business, and much more. She said: “Of course, Lagos Women Run is not just a sporting event, it is a rallying point for women across different walks of life and that has been evident in the calibre of people you see turning up for the race every year” In this special edition, women will make a bold statement with the adopted hashtags #Runforunity and #Runforlove.

 

