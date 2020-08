*Restaurants to resume eat-in services Aug.14

Religious centres in Lagos will resume activities on August 7, 2020.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this at a media briefing on Saturday.

He, however, noted that the centres would be allowed to operate at only 50 percent capacity.

At the same briefing, the governor also announced that restaurants will also be allowed to operate eat-in services from August 14 while schools will reopen on Monday, August 3.

