Lagos4Lagos Crisis: I didn’t collect N100m from Tinubu – Ajayi

The embattled state Chairman of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a splinter group within the APC in Lagos State, Prince Sunday Ajayi, has debunked allegations that he collected N100 million from a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday, the popular politician said he hasn’t interacted with the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader in the last three years, threatening that he would institute legal proceedings against those peddling lies against him. The Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, announced Ajayi’s sack on Tuesday over alleged impropriety and antigroup activities.

The Lagos4Lagos Movement had in January 2022 joined the Peoples Democratic Party over the alleged imposition of candidates by the ruling party. But according to Ajayi, his withdrawal from the Lagos4Lagos Movement was due to Adediran’s questionable character and draconian lifestyle. He said: “Jandor seriously needs help. Everyone can have access to my bank statement.

I have not sat or talked to Tinubu in the last three years. How can anyone just put up a fictitious claim that I collected N100 million? “He (Jandor) rolled out the fictitious claim because of his idea and personality. I moved back from the movement a bit in the last three weeks and that is why he decided to smear my image.”

