Lagos4Lagos only wants PDP guber ticket, ‘ll go into oblivion soon- APC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the Lagos4Lagos Movement led by Olajide Adediran, as a flash in the pan group which will go into political oblivion very soon.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said last week’s formal defection of the Lagos4Lagos Movement to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was empty and unpopular even among the opposition party members.

Oladejo said Adediran, who is the lead visioner of the group, only joined the PDP with the sole aim of getting the party’s governorship ticket, which he said is unrealistic.

The APC spokesman said, “You could also see that key PDP leaders were not at that event, Ade Dosunmu, Jimi Agbaje, Tunde Gbadamosi, were not there and that speaks volume about the kind of person we are talking about.

“It is all about picking the governorship ticket of the PDP, mark my words, he won’t pick that ticket and he will still move to another party. In the next few months, you will not hear anything about Lagos4Lagos Movement again,” he said.

Describing Friday’s event as part of festive activities bothering on entertainment towards the end of the year and the New Year, the Lagos APC spokesman said it is unfortunate that some PDP governors could leave their states on a working day when they should be busy trying to cater for the well-being of their citizens, to receive a “political non-starter.”

“The same PDP governors that could not stop their colleagues from jumping from the umbrella to the ruling party, came to Lagos for what at best I could describe as a circus.

“They had leaders of PDP who overtime could not even deliver their polling booths bosting all over that they will win Lagos. They had the likes of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki who literally lost deposit during the last elections in Kwara State.

“So for us, it was a non-event, they said they had a crowd, we are aware of the fact that they rented the crowd, we are aware of the fact that they mobilized crowds from neighbouring states. I want to congratulate the young man who is excited, Jide Adediran aka Jandor, that it was a very good payday for him, I am sure he must have made massive profits from the contributions of those PDP governors. So, for us, we are not losing sleep, it is not in their DNA to win anything and that would not change the political situation in the state,” Oladejo said.

 

