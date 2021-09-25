News

Lagos4Lagos unveils 36-man state exco ahead of state congress

Lagos4Lagos, a formidable socio-political group within the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos Chapter, has unveiled a 36-member state executive committee for the state congress slated for October, 16, 2021. Announcing the members of the exco at its headquarters, Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) noted that the unveiling demonstrated its readiness to participate in the forthcoming state congress. Leading the 36-man state exco is foremost grassroots mobilizer and APC leader in Agege Local Government, Hon. Sunday Ajayi as Chairman. Also on the list is APC party stalwart in Ojo Local Government, Hon. Benson Makinde. Makinde is the Secretary of the movement’s state exco. Funke Ijayekunle, a virile women leader from Shomolu Local Government is the organizing secretary. Commenting on its decision to challenge the status quo in Lagos APC, Dr. Adediran said: “We want to put an end to the impunity and the imposition going on in Lagos.

What we stand for is that we want selection choices to be returned to the people. We don’t want a situation where some people will sit somewhere and cook up some list and send it out and then tell everybody to follow.” Continuing, he said: “If you are popular, there is no point imposing an unpopular candidate over those that are popular. Some of these things have been happening during our primaries in the last two decades and quite recently during the last L.G.A congress.

We are putting a stop to it” Reacting to a question of whether the movement actions run contrary to the party guidelines, Adediran explained that the movement, as a law-abiding organization, took all actions in accordance with the laws of the party. He added that Lagos4Lagos is not opposed to consensus, provided it is done in fairness and in compliance with the party constitution. While expressing his satisfaction with the movement’s adherence to party guidelines, Dr. Adediran added that the 36 man exco have purchased nomination forms for the much awaited congress.

