Lagos@54: NCCH set to host children’s cultural festival

All is set for the children cultural fiesta tagged “Lagos @ 54 Children’s Day Celebration” with the Theme “Eko Akete”. Scheduled to hold this Friday, at the Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, the show which is expected to host children from various secondary school based in Lagos is organised by the Nigerian Children Cultural Heritage (NCCH), an initiative that promotes cultural heritage, indigenous languages in Nigerian Children. According to the Coordinator of NCCH, Oluwakemi Fanimokun, the show is being organised “in order to teach our children on the need to sustain our cultural values and local dialects, before they go into extinction.

“We at the Nigerian Children Cultural Heritage are happy to announce that we are the official host of the Lagos @ 54 Children’s Day celebration. The event is endorsed by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Council of Arts and Culture. “At NCCH, Our mandate is to promote and instill our cultural values, norms, ideology and languages into the Nigeria and endorsed by the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Hon, Femi Gbajabiamila.” She added that their programmes “are strategically structured to ensure the ordinary Nigerian child excels in a country where our indigenous languages are fast eroding.

“This year’s Children’s day celebrations started with a one month long online competition for secondary schools in Lagos, shortlisted children will be given an opportunity to perform at the Grand finale and awarded come May 28th. In addition, the show also promises to showcase highly creative and fun-filled command performances, acting and chorals, indigenous quizzes and topical debates in our mother tongue to thrill our audience.” Speaking further on activities of Nigerian Children Cultural Heritage, Fanimokun said: “Our audience is drawn from students of high schools, colleges and tertiary institutions, parents, art enthusiasts, festival directors and creative entrepreneurs shall be on ground to scout for talents because our cultural programs shall offer a premium talent discovery platform for the Nigerian child to explore and network.”

