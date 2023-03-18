2023 Elections News

LagosDecides2023: Heavy Deployment Of Security Operatives In Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

There is massive deployment of security operatives mounting major roads in Lagos during the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The security agents at different points and road intersections mounted roadblocks with tyres, and other items.

Armed security agents mostly police officers mounted roadblocks along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Roads, Ipaja road, Cele – Ijesha Road, as well as the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

New Telegraph correspondent observed that some commercial buses and commercial motor operators defiled the no-movement order of the Inspector General of Police to do brisk business.

However, policemen were seen stopping and checking vehicles without authorization tags from moving while also turning them back.

Those without authorization were asked to turn back.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

NAICOM warns insurance firms against violating rules

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday warned promoters of the newly licensed insurance firms to play by insurance rules and regulations by sticking to the corporate governance ethics. The commission reiterated its resolve to recall operating licence of any insurance firm that breaches its rules and guidelines. The Commissioner for Insurance, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, […]
News

US blocked Myanmar junta’s attempt to empty $1bn New York Fed account

Posted on Author Reporter

  Myanmar’s military rulers attempted to move about $1 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York days after seizing power on Feb. 1, prompting U.S. officials to put a freeze on the funds, according to three people familiar with the matter, including one U.S. government official. The transaction on Feb. 4 in […]
News Top Stories

FG raises N362.57bn in three years via Sukuk

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…offer oversubscribed by 446% The Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised a total sum of N362.57 billion via Sukuk specifically for the financing of some key infrastructure projects across the country. The debt agency, which confirmed the figure in a statement in Abuja yesterday, added that the recent ond of N162 .557 billion listed yesterday […]

Leave a Reply