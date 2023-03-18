LagosDecides2023: Heavy Deployment Of Security Operatives In Lagos

There is massive deployment of security operatives mounting major roads in Lagos during the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The security agents at different points and road intersections mounted roadblocks with tyres, and other items.

Armed security agents mostly police officers mounted roadblocks along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Roads, Ipaja road, Cele – Ijesha Road, as well as the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

New Telegraph correspondent observed that some commercial buses and commercial motor operators defiled the no-movement order of the Inspector General of Police to do brisk business.

However, policemen were seen stopping and checking vehicles without authorization tags from moving while also turning them back.

Those without authorization were asked to turn back.

