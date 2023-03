The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have arrived at the Ile Oba Unit 029, in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that the electoral umpire officials got to the polling unit at exactly 8.22 am

The officials said they have everything ready for a hitch-free election as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other materials are intact.

