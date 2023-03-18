LagosDecides2023: Low Turnout At Egbe/Idimu, Igando, Ikotun As Late Arrival Of Materials Mar Polls

In most of the polling units visited during the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and materials were noticed, with the officials said to have arrived at most of the Polling Units (PUs) not earlier than 9.30 am, resulting in late commencement of voting.

However, voting went on peacefully with no untoward incidents or glitches that marred last month’s election notice, as the BVAs were reported to be used for the accreditation of voters before voting.

Also, the confusion of most voters not being able to locate their polling units due to redistributions of voters was absent as most voters were able to locate their polling units except for those who didn’t vote during last month’s election that had some difficulties doing so.

However, they were assisted by some of the polling agents and INEC officials as well as some of the policemen and women and neighbours to locate their PUs.

One other major observation that marked the election in all of the polling units across the area, which is under Alimosho and Ikotun LGAs, was the low turnout of voters. In this reporter’s polling unit, it took him less than two minutes to be accredited and vote.

There was no queue except for one person who voted before this reporter had his turn. The same scenario played out in all the polling units with virtually no queues and people easily walking up to the INEC officials to be accredited and vote in less than two minutes.

Unlike last month when the crowd at the polling units was massive and the people milled around trying to locate their polling units.

This reporter recalled that it took him about 40 minutes in the queue to be accredited and cast his vote during last month’s election.

The INEC officials were in a relaxed mood and better able to carry out their work with no pressure or tension of any kind.

They were in a happy mood, chatting with voters, with some of them eating and drinking while waiting for the voters who leisurely walked to the polling units.

Also noticed in yesterday’s election was the absence of fear and tension that were the hallmarks of last month’s election.

There was relative peace and calmness all over the place. Even as one stepped out of his house, what you first noticed was the peaceful air and absence of tension. Right from my street as one walked through, the mood was airy and breezy, with some of the neighbours, particularly young men gathered in clusters in some of the compounds chatting.

On enquiry, none of them had gone out to vote yet and they are not sure to do so later in the day, as a number of them spoke to said they were not interested, expressing how disappointed they were at the outcome of last month’s election.

Incidents of suppression of voters/apathy

The incident of suppression of voters was reported to this reporter by some of the voters and party agents.

The incident took place in Idimu Primary School and Community Nursery and Primary School, Idimu, both located in the same compound, with over five polling units.

Voters who were not going to Vote for APC were said to be prevented by some of the party bigwigs and their agents from entering the school.

This, they said lasted for hours until the Army was drafted to the scene and normalcy restored by them before voters were allowed to access the school to vote.

The head of the police team in charge of security in the school spoken to by this reporter confirmed the incident.

However, he gave a different narration, noting that it was one of the voters who was canvassing voters that caused the confusion but that the situation was quickly arrested when their attention was drawn to it.

Party Agents’ reactions to voters’ low turnout

Some of the party agents spoken to regarding the low voter turnout expressed different opinions. For instance, some of the party agents who are of the All Progressives Party were happy about the low turn, saying it is working in their favour, noting happily that, ”Omo Igbos refused to come out to vote today. We are very happy about it.”

However, the agents of the Peoples Democratic Party, expressed disappointment over the low turn, blaming the threat issued to non- Yourabs, particularly Igbos by APC bigwigs and demarketing of their candidates and other parties’ candidates by the ruling APC in the state as responsible for this.

They also fingered a lack of voters’ education, noting that most of the voters show disinterest in yesterday’s election because of their disappointment with the outcome of last month’s election while many don’t understand the importance attached to both governorship and house of assembly election other than the Presidential election.

Commercial activities

Increased commercial activities were witnessed in all the areas even within and around the polling units with food vendors of all kinds, especially those selling foods and drinks, milling around and vending their wares while restaurants, canteens and bars and lounges were opened and conducting brisk business as most people after casting their ballots retreated to these spots to relax and chat with their friends and neighbours, waiting for voting to end and counting of votes to commence.

Security/commuters/vehicular movement

Security across all the areas visited was in order with the presence of men of the security agencies seen patrolling while others mounted roadblocks on some of the major roads.

One of the marked differences in yesterday’s election compared with that of last month was the increase in vehicular and commuter movement from across the different areas. Security agents, particularly men of the Nigeria Army, who manned the roadblocks had difficulties restraining some of the vehicles and people who moved around without proper identification. A few of them were detained and later released.

Like this: Like Loading...