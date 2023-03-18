2023 Elections Politics

LagosDecides2023: PDP In Disarray, Party Agent Reveals

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

As the conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly election is ongoing across the country, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) agent in the Kalejaiye area of Ikorodu, has said the party is currently in disarray which will be very difficult for them to win the gubernatorial election in Lagos State.

Speaking with New Telegraph under the guise of anonymity, the party agent said all the party leaders are not responding to calls and they don’t know what is going on.

He added that a party chieftain a few days ago decamped to APC and that has affected the party in the area.

According to him, “The leader is already canvassing for the citizens to vote for APC and that’s been affecting us.”

“Apart from that, the APC agents in all the units have been going from house to house to bring out people to vote for the party, something PDP as a party cannot achieve because nobody is giving us direction.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

ADF hails new APC Chapter Chairmen

Posted on Author Reporter

… eulogies Organising Secretary for rescuing party from crisis Tony Anichebe, Uyo Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has congratulated the newly democratically elected chapter executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who emerged from the peaceful congresses that held last Saturday across the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom State. ADF Director General Rt. […]
Politics

Kalu replies Ikpeazu, Abaribe; says he is thankful to God to have gone to prison 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday night, said he is thankful to God to have been imprisoned for six months He revealed that God allowed the conspiracy of his enemies because it is part of his life’s script. Kalu made the revelations in Aba […]
Politics

Group congratulates newly-elected PDP youth leader

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The leadership of the Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP), a leadership development advocacy group, has congratulated the newly elected Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, on his emergence at the just concluded national convention of the party.   In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the […]

Leave a Reply