LagosDecides2023: PDP In Disarray, Party Agent Reveals

As the conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly election is ongoing across the country, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) agent in the Kalejaiye area of Ikorodu, has said the party is currently in disarray which will be very difficult for them to win the gubernatorial election in Lagos State.

Speaking with New Telegraph under the guise of anonymity, the party agent said all the party leaders are not responding to calls and they don’t know what is going on.

He added that a party chieftain a few days ago decamped to APC and that has affected the party in the area.

According to him, “The leader is already canvassing for the citizens to vote for APC and that’s been affecting us.”

“Apart from that, the APC agents in all the units have been going from house to house to bring out people to vote for the party, something PDP as a party cannot achieve because nobody is giving us direction.”

