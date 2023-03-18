LagosDecides2023: Police Kill Ballot Box Snatcher As Voters Chased Out Of PUs

One person has been killed as hoodlums attacked and chased eligible voters away from their various polling units at Ago and Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos State.

It was gathered that supporters of the Labour Party shouted LP at Jemtok polling units and attempted to snatch a ballot bus and tried to escape when he was shot dead by policemen attached to the polling units.

It was further gathered that the political thug was trying to disrupt the election process and also threatening voters.

Prior, to his shooting, the same thug seized some journalists’ phones saying nobody should do a video of him at the scene.

“Do whatever you want to do, and leave here, we don’t need Red Cross or journalists, here, we are good boys in the last election, but not today, as Lagos belongs to us all.”

The hoodlums who rode on motorbikes also attacked ten other electorates in different polling units in the community as gunshots rented the air for hours before the arrival of soldiers and policemen who disperse them.

It was also gathered that the election was going on well when the hoodlums arrived at the various polling units and started attacking people freely for not voting for their party.

One of the attacked victims, Kelechi Nwaiwu said he was about to cast his vote when the hoodlums appear from nowhere and started shooting sporadically at the electorates.

He said his ballot paper was collected from him by one of the hoodlums saying this is their state.

“My phone and wristwatch were also snatched from me at Samuel Adeoti polling units where I was voting. It was the Nigeria Red Cross that treated those of us who sustained gunshot wounds.”

Some of the polling units at Ijegun have been dominated with fear as voters are running helter-skelter for their lives over political thugs

Some were strictly told not to be in their units if their vote is not for the All Progressive Congress, APC governoship candidate.

Another attacked victim Yusuf Olanrewaju told our correspondent that one of the hoodlums used a bottled to stab him in his head.

According to him, “My polling unit at Ijegun primary school, some thugs came and disrupted the election process even when the counting has not begun, I went forward trying to stop them when three hefty men came out from three vehicles and some bike riders attacked those of us who are not voting APC.

Another victim who also gave her name as Cynthia said there was no election in Lagos state but war.

According to her, “the thugs came out of their vehicles and started shooting at our polling unit when the counting had just begun and Labour Party was in the lead.

“Some of the hoodlums who were armed told everyone us at our polling units to leave and go back home if we are not voting for their candidate.

Also, in Alhaji Sanusi street, Ago palace Jeff was attacked when they were being chased out of the polling units for not voting for their candidates, but Jeff who resisted the hoodlums was seriously attacked.

Further findings by our correspondent also revealed that those casting their vote for APC are allowed to vote more than once as an elderly woman was seen voting three times. An APC party agent was seen telling voters that members of his party at Alabi Oyo will vote before any other political parties.

