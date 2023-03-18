LagosDecides2023: Thugs Chases Away Non-Yoruba’s Voters In Oshodi

Some suspected political thugs allegedly attacked and chased away non-Yoruba speaking voters in Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos because they would not cast their ballots for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election.

In the run-up to voting today, hoodlums had been around locations from Ikorodu to Lekki across to Badagry, warning those who would not vote for Sanwo-Olu not to show up at the polling units.

The attackers, wielding iron rods and sticks, invaded polling units across wards on Ajao Estate in Oshodi-Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) where voters waited for the arrival of electoral officials still being expected by 8.53 am.

Pandemonium broke out as voters in their multitudes scampered to safety to escape the attack in the areas.

The process started almost two hours behind the scheduled time of 8 am in Egbe-Idimu LCDA but there was a massive turnout of voters. At a polling unit in Abanishe Junction, Agodo, agents of political parties moved from house to house encouraging voters, particularly the youth, to come out and vote.

Mrs Olatunji Esther, the Presiding Officer of polling unit (PU) 150, ward H in Ifako-Ijaiye, disclosed only 20 out of 115 registered voters had been accredited by 9.22 am.

“We have not accredited many voters. The turnout is better compared to the last exercise. We are expecting the people to come out,” she said.

