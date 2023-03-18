LagosDecides2023: We’ve Identified Our Lapses – CP

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Idowu Owohunwa has said that the Force has identified the lapses after the presidential and National Assembly elections and would make amend during today’s election.

The CP, who briefed Journalists on the preparedness of the elections, said it was no longer business as usual as all lapses experienced during the last election have been properly taken care of.

According to Owohunwa, there is adequate and massive deployment of Police and all operatives of sister agencies all through the state.

“That is why you can see a large number of policemen, Military, Customs, NDLEA, Road Safety, NSCDC, and the DSS. I want to assure citizens and the electorate of their safety as we battle ready for the elections.

“We have deployed officers and men to areas where there were problems during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections. We have equally deployed our men to flash points and areas we suspect that there may be problems.

“That’s why we are appealing to electorates to come out and vote for the candidates of their choice because adequate security has been provided, we would protect you, and you shouldn’t be intimidated or threatened by anyone.

“We are equally warning hoodlums, political thugs, and those threatening people to stay clear of the streets of Lagos; polling units, and electorates as any attempt to flout our order, will not go down well with them as they will face the wrath of the police. We will not only arrest them, but we shall prosecute them to a logical conclusion.”

On the viral videos of people threatening electorates, he said that the police were seriously investigating and would brief the public after the investigation, those who are found capable would be prosecuted.

“We would create a space that is confidently good for the electorates to vote. And the electoral adversaries who think the only way to advance their political affiliation is to threaten others to create fear, we have a very strong force to deal with them, we would identify them and isolate them wherever they are and bring them to justice.

“Be law-abiding, we would be friends with them if they do otherwise we would deal with them decisively.”

