Lagosians call for total ban on Okada

Residents are calling on the state government to place a total ban on commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations, the Lagos State Government has said. At a stakeholders’ forum convened to review the ban on Okada in six local government areas, participants unanimously called for a total ban on the mode of transport.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu mandated a committee to engage stakeholders and review the ban, which took effect on June 1 He said: “After seeing the results of the ban in the six local government areas, many Lagosians have been calling on the government to expand the ban. Some say it should be statewide, considering the present anxiety over security. Mr. Governor has mandated us to have this meeting to discuss what next.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...