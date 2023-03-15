News

Lagosians hail Sanwo-Olu’s reaction to train disaster, inferno

When a train collided with a public bus in Lagos, a sad last Thursday morning, killing six people while scores were injured, the entire civil service was plunged into mourning. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu immediately swung into action, encouraging the people and paying condolence visits to families of the Lagos State Government staff, who were involved in the train accident that claimed six lives. He was accompanied by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and some members of the State Executive Council who went with him to sympathize with the bereaved families.

The governor urged the families to take the death of their loved ones in good faith and see it as an act of God. A Lagos trader, Mathew Ibiyemi while speaking to the New Telegraph on the incident gave Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu a pass mark on his response to the incident. He called on residents of the state to come out and vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election on Saturday. He urged the governor to ban vehicular movements across train tracks, no matter how heavy the traffic may be .Ibiyemi was convinced that crazy driving was not limited to private yellow painted buses alone.

‘‘Some BRT bus drivers drive roughly. Government should find a way to deal with them,’’ he said. In another chat with Miss Omowunmi Francis, a school teacher, who held similar belief, also gave the governor a pass mark when asked, she opined that, Sanwo-Olu’s response to the tragic incidents was commendable. She said he deserved a reelection. Omowunmi said the governor should consider setting up a special task force of the Lagos State Transport Monitoring Agency, (LASAMA) to monitor the activities of BRT drivers. She added: ‘‘I believe that the LASMA officials need to keep a special eye on the BRT drivers because they are not different from the other drivers in the yellow buses.

It’s easy to ignore them because they are driving government buses but this is a tragic error. Many of them are a terror on Lagos roads and are no so different. They are all the same. They drink and drive. They drive roughly and put our lives in danger. The LASMA officials need to be just as strict in enforcing Lagos transport laws on them as they do on the private drivers.’’ Omowunmi said, Sanwo-Olu would not have had a need to pay condolence visits to bereaved families if the driver had been more careful on the highway. She called on the governor to put some reforms in place while praising him for his empathy on the tragic incident. The governor had visited the families of Esther Rokosu, a staff of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), and 54-year-old Mrs. Victoria Johnson nee Dada, a Social Welfare Officer of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). The Lagos State Government had Tweeted on Thursday that the bus was carrying 85 passengers, all of whom were state employees. He also paid a condolence visit to the home of a Youth Corps member, Miss Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, who was serving in the Ministry of Education before her untimely death. In a similar development, a fire broke out Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle, in the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State. The inferno burnt shops and one life was reported lost.

