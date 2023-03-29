Lagosians set fresh agenda for Sanwo-Olu

Stakeholders in Lagos State have congratulated the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his re-election and set a new developmental agenda for the governor on various sectors in the state.

Retired Professor at the Lagos State University of Education, Chief Nathaniel Adebowale said, he was glad that Governor Sanwo-Olu won the re- election after vigorous campaigns all over the state.

He said the governor had worked hard to develop Lagos and deserved a second term and Lagosians had rewarded him. The professor, who also serves as regent at the ancient town of Oko Afo in Badagry Local Government of the state, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for securing Federal Government’s approval for the Bada- gry deep sea port and urged him to use his second term to complete the project. Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Department of Creative Arts, while congratulating and applauding the governor on his re- election, on his giant strides in the last four years asked him to do more for the people.

He praised the Governor for all his efforts at developing the arts and tourism sector in the state and for all the investments in infrastructure for that area of human endeavour.

‘‘Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done well, which explains why he was re-elected for a second term. However, there is still a lot to be done in terms of road infrastructure, housing and employment creation and so on.

“There is a pothole after the third mainland bridge, as small as that is, it is causing gridlock on that road and it has been there for a long time, repairing that will ease the traffic in that axis.

Governor Sanwo-Olu should also create more jobs. I know he has done well in that area but Lagos is a big city, the commercial capital of Nigeria and there are opportunities that are unexplored. It is necessary to create more employment, take people off the streets and put food on their table.

‘‘Accommodation remains a major challenge in the state. There is a need for government to do more in the area of affordable housing in the state. Today, we still talk about the Jakande housing estate. We need to talk about Sanwo-Olu affordable hous- ing scheme.

‘‘In the field of arts and tourism, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should create programs that can develop the arts and tourism sector in the state.

‘ ‘There is a lot of potential for arts and tourism in Lagos and the arts and tourism sector can generate a lot of revenue for Lagos State. They need to create avenues to facilitate arts exhibitions for the visual artists in Lagos. If the state government creates arts programmes that can drive tourists to the state, people will come to Lagos and when they come to Lagos, they will spend their money in Lagos. “It will also generate revenue for the hospitality industry and boost the economy of the state. If they leverage on individual and group artists, they can generate a pool of ideas to implement for the arts and tourism industry. Globally the arts and tourism industry is doing very well now, there is nothing stopping us from having the Lagos Arts Auction organised by the Lagos State Government, discover talents and create global visibility for the artists and the state.

We need to unleash the potential that the Lagos State Government has. We need to create platforms that can generate global attraction and generate revenue for the state. Nations that have built their tourism potentials are really enjoying the economic dividends.’’

Dr. Oladunni Akinyemi, a retired educationist and economist, also praised the Lagos State Government for its achievements in the education sector and congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on his re-election for a second term, saying ‘The Governor had worked hard” He said, ‘‘I am a product of the Lagos State educational system and I want to say that the state has done a lot in education sector but there is nothing good that does not need an improvement.”

‘‘The issue of staff development is key, government must include the teachers in staff development. The same way they do at the ministry, they should also do in the schools. They should have continuous staff training and development for teachers. When you talk about welfare and training, these are the areas they need to focus on in the educational sector.

