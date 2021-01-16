News

Lagos'll give Kanu befitting burial, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, on Friday said the State Government would participate fully in all the programmes leading to the final burial of the former Military Governor of the State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd). He said the State has set up a four-man committee led by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, to work with the deceased’s family and other stakeholders to immortalise and give the late Ndubuisi Kanu a befitting passage of exit.

Ndubuisi Kanu, an elder statesman and leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) died on Wednesday at 77. Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of Ndubuisi Kanu at the deceased’s residence in Victoria Island, Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folasade Jaji; Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and some members of the State Executive Council, described the late elder statesman as a detribalized Nigerian. He said: “He (Ndubusi Kanu) was a man that I personally had come to respect. He was a man that had supported our government from day one.

He was a man that I personally respect, not because he is no more with us, but he had been to my office on two occasions and had attended all of our events as a pillar of support. “He was completely detribalised. He was a builder and a brother from across the Niger.

He was a true Nigerian that we all need to celebrate. So, that is why we are here humbly for and on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State to reassure you that the State is solidly beside you in this time of grief. “We and other stakeholders are right beside you because he was not just a man for one part, he was a national figure. We will work with other stakeholders to ensure that we immortalise and we give him a befitting passage of exit out of this world.”

