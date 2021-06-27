Lagosmatchmaker created for busy singles to meet like minds – dating coach, Nkpubre 

United States of America trained dating coach, Nkpubre Arit Edet has launched the online platform of Lagosmatchmaker.com.

Edet has explained that it became necessary to float the online platform of Lagosmatchmaker to meet the client’s need for privacy in this dating age.

“It is a privacy-focused matchmaking platform for singles over 25 years to meet like-minded individuals,” she declared.

Speaking further, the in-house dating coach of the platform also explained that the platform does not serve only Lagos-based subscribers.

“The name Lagosmatchmaker is often mistaken for that; on the contrary, we serve a diverse group of people located in various countries. The name was simply a way to refer to our main matchmaker who at that point resides (and still is) in Lagos.”

Nkpubre Arit Edet gave further insights into the diversity of the clients that use the platform.

“We do have a diverse group of members from various parts of the world, ranging from busy professionals to introverts to divorced individuals to single parents and a lot more,” she stated.

Nkpubre disagreed with the fact that many see dating and match making sites as old-fashioned.

“Our unique quality is that we are privacy-focused. I take my private life very seriously. On my personal Instagram page, I only share pictures of myself, and you cannot know what my life is from there. I believe others are like me that like their privacy and don’t want their pictures circulated for any reason. The platform helps you to meet people without leading with your picture.”

She further differentiated between online dating and matchmaking. “Online dating encompasses the use of the website to meet other singles while matchmaking is a bit more personalized and suitable for busy singles and especially those that need help filtering through a group of singles,” Nkpubre Arit Edet said.

