LAHAA Forum takes market storm to Oyingbo, Tejuosho, others

Members of the Directorate of the Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants, LAHAA, of the Independent Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress on Saturday continued with their market storm initiative as they visited four different markets including the popular Oyingbo market in the Mainland Local Government of the state.

Other markets visited by the group on Saturday included the Tejuosho market in Yaba Local Development Council, Alayabiagba market in Ajeromi Ifeodun Local Government and Mobolorunduro market, Ijora Olopa in the Apapa Local Government.

The Central Coordinator of the directorate Adeyinka Odukoya said the exercise was in continuation of their efforts to campaign for all the candidates of the APC especially the presidential flag bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

The train berthed at the Tejuosho market where members of LAHAA were well received by the traders. Jubilant marketers were seen shouting APC and Awalokan, in reference to the statement credited to Tinubu ahead of the presidential primaries of the party.

Honourable Bukayo Inumidun Adesanya, the LAHAA Coordinator in Surulere Local Government told reporters that the sterling performance of Sanwoolu and the amiable record of Tinubu ignited the widespread acceptance by Lagosians.

“You can see our people here in the market are happy with us; it is because our governor is doing very well and our representative in the National Assembly Femi Gbajabiamila has continued his performance. Our presidential candidate and national leader Asiwaju also has a record of excellence as Lagos state governor and that is why the people of my constituency would troop out en masse to vote for all of our candidates,” he said.

It was carnival-like when LAHAA members stormed the Oyingbo market where key political leaders in the Lagos Mainland Local Government as well as market faithful received them.

Iyaloja Lagos Mainland, Alhaja Sikira Sule, welcomed LAHAA members amid dancing and singing and she pledged the unreserved support of the market people not only in Oyingbo but the whole of Lagos Mainland LGA to all the candidates of the APC.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, Alhaja Sule said, “Our father, Tinubu, has done well for the people of the state and Nigeria and by the grace of God he will win the election elections. I have instructed all market men and women to use their PVCs to vote for all our candidates. Our Local Government came second in the last election in terms of votes given to APC but this time, we will come first.”

Honourable Olawale Michael popularly known as Kowope, a member of LAHAA said the significance of the exercise is to deepen the relationship between the party and the market people. He said, “Politics is local, and it is important for us to reach out to these people because they constitute the largest group of voters. Speaking with them means we recognise their importance and they are happy about the acknowledgement we have accorded them. There might be challenges here and there in terms of the economy; Asiwaju spoke about these things last time and you can see there is fuel now and by next week, the naira will be available in the banks.”

A visit to the Mobolorunduro market was not less impressive as the Baba-oja Akeem Alao Durojaiye led members of his executive to receive the LAHAA entourage.

LAHAA coordinator for Apapa LGA, Honourable Sunkanmi Faniyi, said, “As you have heard from the leadership of Mobolorunduro market, our people in Apapa are prepared to vote for Asiwaju and all our candidates. They have told us here now how they sleep over in the market on the eve of elections so as to ensure all members of the market cast their vote for the APC.”

The exercise was wrapped up on Saturday with a visit to Alayabiagba market where the entourage was also accorded a warm reception.

“I feel on top of the world because of the receptions we have received at all of the markets we have visited,” Odukoya said after the end of the exercise on Saturday. ” This means we have good markets to sell in Asiwaju and Sanwoolu; we are not going to relent on our efforts until we achieve our set objectives of getting at least three million votes as a result of the LAHAA campaign.”

