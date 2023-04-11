2023 Elections News Top Stories

Lai Mohammed Challenges Peter Obi To Clarify Leaked Audio Conversation

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has called on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to clarify his position on a leaked audio conversation he purportedly had with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The audio clip as released by an online newspaper was an alleged conversation between the former Governor of Anambra State and  Bishop Oyedepo.

Addressing the media on Monday in London, Lai Mohammed challenged Obi to clarify what he meant by saying the leaked conversation was “a fake doctored audio call.”

He said, “I need to draw the attention of Nigerians to the recently leaked audio of a conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the cleric.

“If it’s fake, it means it never took place. But if it’s doctored, it means there was that conversation, but it was manipulated.

“Obi needs to come out and make the clarification on whether the conversation didn’t take place or it took place, but it was doctored.

“If it was doctored, which part of it was doctored? Is it the beginning, the middle or the end or is it the ‘Yes Daddy’ part of it, or where he said it was a religious war?”

Mohammed further explains that the leaked audio corroborated the position that Obi’s electioneering campaign was based on religion and ethnicity.

He said this was the first time in the history of Nigeria’s elections that a politician would come out openly to campaign on grounds of religion and ethnicity.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

Anxiety as Oyo councillors draw battleline with Makinde

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

As the country prepares for the 2023 general election, councillors in Oyo State have expressed their bitterness towards Governor Seyi Makinde. The councillors accused the governor of depriving them of their rights and placing them in bad reckoning before the electorate through some of his implicative utterances during the 2018/2019 campaign period. The legislators’ frustration […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Eternal sorrow awaits Owo Catholic Church attackers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,  ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that eternal sorrow awaits the attackers of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, even as the death toll is said to have reached 50. In a release by his spokesman on Sunday, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who condemned the heinous killing of the worshippers, said only fiends […]

Benin Correctional centres
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Edo: Eight killed as hoodlums attack prisons, free inmates

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Street urchins yesterday hijacked the #EndSARS protests in parts of Benin, Edo State and unleashed mayhem on residents of the state. At the end of the day, at least eight people were killed. The hoodlums, who invaded the streets about 6.30a.m., made bon fires and blocked major roads in the ancient city of Benin. The […]

Leave a Reply