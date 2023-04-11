Lai Mohammed Challenges Peter Obi To Clarify Leaked Audio Conversation

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has called on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to clarify his position on a leaked audio conversation he purportedly had with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The audio clip as released by an online newspaper was an alleged conversation between the former Governor of Anambra State and Bishop Oyedepo.

Addressing the media on Monday in London, Lai Mohammed challenged Obi to clarify what he meant by saying the leaked conversation was “a fake doctored audio call.”

He said, “I need to draw the attention of Nigerians to the recently leaked audio of a conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the cleric.

“If it’s fake, it means it never took place. But if it’s doctored, it means there was that conversation, but it was manipulated.

“Obi needs to come out and make the clarification on whether the conversation didn’t take place or it took place, but it was doctored.

“If it was doctored, which part of it was doctored? Is it the beginning, the middle or the end or is it the ‘Yes Daddy’ part of it, or where he said it was a religious war?”

Mohammed further explains that the leaked audio corroborated the position that Obi’s electioneering campaign was based on religion and ethnicity.

He said this was the first time in the history of Nigeria’s elections that a politician would come out openly to campaign on grounds of religion and ethnicity.

Like this: Like Loading...