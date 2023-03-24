Lai Mohammed denies supporting proposed creative sector bill

The last is yet to be heard on the controversial Creative sector bill, which has divided opinions in the tourism and culture space, with many condemning the bill as the work of fifth columnists, who are bent on destroying the sector through such divisive bill. Multiple sources in the sector have disclosed that the proposed bill does not have the backing of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who many in the sector have fingered as the power behind the bill that is alleged to be championed by one Felix Alaita, Senior Special Assistant in the Presidency on Country Risk Assessment and Evaluation.

The bill in its fifth draft cycle ecosystem, which had among its proposed provisions the creation of a special Commission under the Presidency, is described by close and reliable sources to the Minister as something done in bad faith as it is injurious to government’s determined effort to check the proliferation of ministries, departments and agencies. This is against the background of the Oronsaye Report, which had proposed downsizing and merger of existing government’s ministries, agencies, departments and parastatals in order to effectively fund and manager government’s lean resources. According to the sources, the attempts by the proponents and promoters of the bill to have the minister adopt and present the bill to the National Assembly through the Presidency as an Executive bill met with brick walls, with the minister said to be totally opposed to it, describing its reprehensible.

Determined to see through the bill, the promoters recently put together stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos where a number of the stakeholders at the event expressed mixed feelings, with a number expressing displeasure over the manner the promoters are going about it in a clandestine manner by keeping the stakeholders in the dark until now when their sinister move to have the minister embrace it failed. Some of the stakeholders wondered why it took the bill’s facilitators such a long time to call for their inputs, noting that the foundation on which the bill is drafted is faulty as it is at variance with existing tourism and culture ecosystem as well as the present agencies and parastatals in the ministry. No matter how beautifully and beneficial the promoters tried to paint the proposed bill, many of the stakeholders and observers were clear and spot on in opposing it, noting that it is a duplication of effort and something that would further polarise the sector.

