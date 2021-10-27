lai Mohammed)
Lai Mohammed: Fake news may trigger World War III

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has suggested fake news caused World War III. Mohammed stated this while making an appearance before the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics, and Values to defend his ministry’s 2022 budget allocation on October 25. According to him, the means of receiving information has changed over the decades, as 30 years ago it was through television and radio sets. The minister noted that people prefer to patronise social media where fake news is easily spread.

He said: “The people today, they don’t read newspapers and don’t watch television –it’s social media. And it is most expensive; the most unseen enemy, they are there every moment. “I have always said here that the next world war will be caused by fake news. You can see even the US that use to pride itself on the freedom of the press is now questioning the role of the social media.”

