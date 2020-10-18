Top Stories

Lai Mohammed: FG has met demands of #EndSARS protesters

*Says protesters cost life of pregnant woman

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture on Sunday said that the Federal Government has met with all of the demands made by #EndSARS protesters.
He started this on Sunday when he appeared on Radio Nigeria programme in Abuja.
According to him, the protest has been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior motive to destabilise the country and bring down the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
“When you look at the demands of the #EndSARS and the decisions  of the Federal Government, it is clear that there is no single demand of the group that has not been met.
“Therefore, one will begin to ask if there is any ulterior motive because what we have witnessed in the last few days is that they have moved their demands from five to seven.
“As soon as the government approved one demand another one will follow .
“From the five demands which were initially tabled and  have been addressed, they are now including petrol price, national assembly salaries and allowances, electricity tariff among others.
“Then you begin to ask yourself what exactly is the motive of the protests and who are those behind them,” he said.
Mohammed added that it is more nauseating that the protest has gone violent, claiming lives and causing injuries as well as destruction to property.
He said Saturday’s assassination attempt on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State who came out to identify with the protesters and address them was a clear indication that the protest had been hijacked.
Mohammed said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, was equally turned back on the road by the protesters in Abuja.
“Peaceful protest is synonymous with democratic tenets and to that extent we see the EndSARS protest as the manifestation of how far our democracy has developed
“Regrettably, the protest has been hijacked by hoodlums and by people with ulterior motives bent at destabilising the country.
“As of today, many people in many parts of the country simply cannot go out because people are being intimidated and roads have been blocked.
“There was a report of a pregnant woman that died inside the ambulance simply because she could not get to the hospital because of the protesters.
“This cannot be allowed to continue because where your right stops another person’s rights begin.
“While government will continue to engage, no responsible government will fold its arms and allow the state to be thrown into anarchy,” he said.

