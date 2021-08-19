News

Lai Mohammed: I’ve no mission with Twitter in US

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the online media report that he “sneaked out of Nigeria to meet with Twitter executive” in the United States was fake. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Washington, the minister said his official visit to the U.S. had nothing to do with the microblogging and social networking platform. Mohammed said he was in the U.S. to meet with international media organisations and think tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.

He said the online report was an example of the danger fake news and unregulated social media portend for the country. The minister added: “Can a minister sneak out of Nigeria without people knowing. When you say I sneaked out of Nigeria, are you saying I went to board at a terminal where nobody is or I travel to Republic of Benin to fly out of the country.

“I was at an international airport, where I presented myself openly and I was checked in at the counter like every other travellers of the airline. “I boarded and passed through the checks by the Immigration service and Customs. How can you come and say I sneaked out of the country?” The minister who had so far engaged with the BBC Radio and TV, Bloomberg and Polico during his visit to Washington DC, said he had no mission with Twitter on his trip. He said: “You and I have been here, have I met with any twitter official? When you talk about fake news and its danger, we need to take it seriously and I am happy that the entire world is now seen what we saw more than two years ago.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zulum gives N624m scholarship lifeline to 23,776 students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the release of N624.3 million for the payment of scholarship to 23,776 residents of the state in 49 tertiary institutions across the country.   Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallambe, who announced this in a statement yesterday, said payments to […]
News

ICPC: We’ve dragged 2,000 firms Into tax net

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), said that at least 2, 000 corporate organisations, have been dragged “into the country’s tax net”. A statement by the Commission said the Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosure, Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions from journalists at the end of […]
News

#EndSARS: Why Amotekun can’t perform police functions –Ekiti commander

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Adewale Momoh and Olufemi Adediran

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Ekiti State Commander of the South- West security outfit, Amotekun, Brig Joe Komolafe, yesterday said road monitoring was not part of the responsibility of the security outfit as stipulated in the law establishing Amotekun. Komolafe said there were places where both Amotekun and police have similar responsibilities. He said: “There are laws that […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica