Lai Mohammed Lauds Peaceful Conduct Of Polls In Country Home

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the conduct of the presidential election in his country home of Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara State as peaceful.

The Minister, who spoke with journalists at Oro shortly after casting his vote at Aro Ward 2 polling unit, urged Nigerians to resist the temptation of broadcasting or posting unverified results.

Mohammed, who waited patiently in the queue for about an hour, added that the best and most authentic results are from INEC.

“The election has been very peaceful, but what has struck me with the turnout is the young, the old infirmed, men and women all came out to cast their votes. I think you can see the determination and resolve on the faces of all the voters.

“They have been very patient and it is an atmosphere of conviviality. I hope and wish this will be the atmosphere in every other polling unit,” he added.

