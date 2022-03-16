News

Lai Mohammed, Makarfi, Gbenga Daniel, others for Freedom Online lecture

Freedom Online, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing online newspapers, is expected to hold its fourth annual lecture at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on March 22. A statement by the Managing Director/Editor-in- Chief, Gabriel Akinadewo, said the Guest Speaker is Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, will chair the session, while the Keynote Speaker is former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.
Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, is the Special Guest Speaker while former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, is the Special Guest of Honour. Other guests include former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd); the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Prof. Akin Onigbinde and others.

 

