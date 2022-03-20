Lai Mohammed, Makarfi, Peter Obi, Daniel, others for Freedom Online lecture

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, former governors- Ahmed Makarfi, Peter Obi and Gbenga Daniel are some of the eminent Nigerians who would propose the course of action for the future of Nigeria this Tuesday at the 4th Annual Lecture of the Freedom Online Newspapers, holding in Lagos.

A statement by the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Gabriel Akinadewo, said Lai Mohammed is the Guest Speaker. Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, would chair the session, while the Keynote Speaker is former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, is the Special Guest Speaker while former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, would be the Special Guest of Honour.

Other guests to grace the occasion include former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd); the immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; the President and Chairman, Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo; Prof. Akin Onigbinde and others

