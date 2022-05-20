News

Lai Mohammed: Nigeria to earn $2bn in advertising

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday said at the conclusion of the ongoing reform in the creative industry and advertising sector that the country would earn $2 billion in advertising within three years. Mohammed said this in Abuja yesterday, at a technical session of the Task Team on Audience Measurement inaugurated by the government.

The minister, who said the N400 million the country was currently earning from advertising, was unacceptable reiterated the position of the task team to raise it to two billion dollars within three years. He said with the conclusion of the reform process, the entire creative industry would never be the same again.

Mohammed commended the team’s efforts at ushering in a time of great prosperity for the entire creative sector. He said: “The metrics and data you will be putting together, the Standards of Practice on receipts and payments; the media monitoring service powered by technology for real-time performance evaluation will create transparency and an enabling environment for all to thrive and be prosperous.

“What most, if not all have always asked for is a level playing field in our great country of more than 200 million people, over 500 radio and television channels; with at least 24 million TV households with the largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Africa.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Employment: We’ve no recruitment consultants, not recruiting – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has not appointed any consultant or agency to recruit on its behalf, and it is not recruiting at the moment.   The Commission in a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, alerted members of the public of the activities of some fraudsters […]
News Top Stories

Relief as FG lifts ban on new SIM activation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…makes NIN mandatory for acquisition After four months of doldrums in the telecommunications sector, the Federal Government has lifted the ban it placed on the registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. This has come as a huge relief to many Nigerians who had been cut off from telecommunications due to the […]
News

We’re committed to security of life, property – Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed his administration’s commitment to protecting life and property. Speaking at the inauguration of the Ise Police Station in Lekki Local Council Development Area, Sanwo-Olu said he was aware of the security challenges facing the country. The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica