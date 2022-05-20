Lai Mohammed: Nigeria to earn $2bn in advertising

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday said at the conclusion of the ongoing reform in the creative industry and advertising sector that the country would earn $2 billion in advertising within three years. Mohammed said this in Abuja yesterday, at a technical session of the Task Team on Audience Measurement inaugurated by the government.

The minister, who said the N400 million the country was currently earning from advertising, was unacceptable reiterated the position of the task team to raise it to two billion dollars within three years. He said with the conclusion of the reform process, the entire creative industry would never be the same again.

Mohammed commended the team’s efforts at ushering in a time of great prosperity for the entire creative sector. He said: “The metrics and data you will be putting together, the Standards of Practice on receipts and payments; the media monitoring service powered by technology for real-time performance evaluation will create transparency and an enabling environment for all to thrive and be prosperous.

“What most, if not all have always asked for is a level playing field in our great country of more than 200 million people, over 500 radio and television channels; with at least 24 million TV households with the largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Africa.”

