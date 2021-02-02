News

Lai Mohammed: Those calling for probe of ex-service chiefs unpatriotic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described as unpatriotic, Nigerians calling for the International Criminal Court to probe the immediate-past service chiefs.
Mohammed spoke on Tuesday during a Radio Nigeria programme, Politics Nationwide.
President Muhammadu Buhari, appointed four new service chiefs last week after much clamour from Nigerians that he bring in fresh hands to pilot the country’s anti-terrorism war.
The new Service Chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao as Chief of Air Staff.
They took over from the ex-service chiefs —General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff); Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).
But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some other Nigerians have since demanded the probe of the Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibas and Abubakar to unravel circumstances behind the security lapses during their tenure.
But reacting on Tuesday, Lai Mohammed said: “To the best of my knowledge, our Service Chiefs obey the rules of engagement and where there are infractions, there are internal regulations and internal mechanisms to address them.
“Those who are calling for the ex-service chiefs to be invited to ICC are unpatriotic people.”
Mohammed also said civilians are not competent to talk on military structure and formations, whether in the North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa or in any other parts of the country.
“Those who talk about the structure, what do they know about the structure of the military? I don’t think any of us is competent to talk about the structure of the military,” he said.
The minister, however, assured Nigerians that the new Service Chiefs have hit the ground running and would ensure Nigeria overcome the insurgency war in the North-East and in other parts of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ogun suspends reopening of churches, mosques

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Government has suspended its earlier plan to partially reopen churches and mosques in the state. The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced this during a press conference held on Friday at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, where he gave an update on his administration’s efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. Abiodun, who […]
News

COVID-19: Expert tasks policy makers on indigenous solutions

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Chief Executive Officer of Wits Tshimologong Digital Innovation, Johannesburg, Lesley Williams, has charged Africans to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to identify and showcase indigenous solutions to the multifaceted challenges confronting the continent. Speaking while delivering her keynote address at the 2-day virtual edition of the Annual Breakfast Dialogue fourth edition of […]
News

Guardiola rules out Barca return

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of returning to Camp Nou, insisting his “period as Barcelona manager is over”. Speculation over Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is beginning to intensify as he approaches the last six months of his current contract. The Spaniard has opened the door to extending his stay at Etihad Stadium, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica