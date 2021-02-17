Lai Mohammed to Nabena: You’re an impostor

lai Mohammed)
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no office of Deputy National Publicity Secretary at the moment. Mohammed was reacting to a statement credited to Yekini Nabena, who was described as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, on the party’s ongoing membership registration in Kwara State.

The minister said Nabena must have been speaking for himself, as the APC National Caretaker Committee, as presently constituted has no such position. “As part of the resolutions from its last meeting in Abuja on Dec. 8, 2020, the APC NEC approved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states and zonal levels as well as the non-National Working Committee component of the NEC, and the immediate reconstitution and composition of the dissolved excos to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity, but excluding the non-NWC members of NEC.

