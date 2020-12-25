Lai Mohammed: What a regret!

Regret is a personal thing, which no one should comment on; but that is until you decide to make it a public matter. Of course, I have committed a lot of grievous blunders in my lifetime – like waking up one bright morning in 1999, dressing up and going to a polling booth to vote for Olusegun Obasanjo and repeating the same unpatriotic mistake in 2003. But I have so far managed to keep my regret to myself.

This decision taken in spite of extreme provocation by Obasanjo through his public utterances and overbearing attitude. Not to mention the objectionable attitude of Chief Obasanjo in carrying on as if he created Nigeria with all its appurtenances.

But I take all the moral encumbrances in my stride, and still keep my regrets in my top drawer. The main reason the regret over casting my vote for Obasanjo is in my top drawer is because I hope to bring it out one day and toss it away. More so, Obasanjo is a nice guy and he deserves a lot of respect as an accomplished farmer. I believe that one day he will return to the farm and only focus on farming, and Nigerians will gain wisdom and insight from his agricultural prowess.

Even in politics, OBJ does fairly well; even though his major challenge is that he often allows his knowledge of cows to interfere with his treatment of human beings. So though I harbour some regrets over how I voted in those years, I keep them to myself. Given this context I am often nonplussed that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, thrives in putting his regrets in the public space.

Those who lived in the tempestuous years of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babaingida administration should remember when someone warned the then Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, that “a ministerial toga is not the magna carter for mandibular peregrinations.”

Okay press the reset button and this mouthful simply translates into “a ministerial office does not give one the right to talk carelessly.’ I guess the language should further be broken down to read “Shut Up” and given to Alhaji Mohammed to read and meditate on day and night and he should be warned never to let it depart from his mouth. It was also in those IBB years that someone was accused of having a “diarrhea of the mouth” for talking too much.

But Alhaji Mohammed does not have such simple ailment – he has “cholera of the mouth” (as a friend pointed out). He needs to learn how to manage this “COVID-19” like challenge because whenever he coughs in the media he infects many Nigerians with numbness.

Can you imagine Alhaji Mohammed claiming that his only regret in government is that Nigerians have failed to understand that President Buhari is operating under a great paucity of funds? Which simply means that the gentleman has no regret over the worsening security situation in the country. You see, he is driven around in a siren-blaring convoy and guarded by a detachment of security and law enforcement personnel.

He only reads about insecurity in the media and it sounds like moonlight tales to him. So to Mohammed, this entire matter of insecurity is like a passing ambulance – the ambulance has never come for him. Which explains why he has no regret about insecurity – none at all. Of course, he could have had regrets over the #EndSARS protests or the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which led to the protests. But what has he got to do with SARS? Why should he care whether you scrap SARS or not?

Unlike some of us who have regrets over the Lekki shootings, Alhaji Mohammed’s regret is that Nigerians should know and understand that there is no money in the government of Buhari. After all, the love of money is the root of all evils – and of all appointments. Actually, claiming that there is no money at government’s disposal is not a new line. No minister has ever informed Nigerians that government has sufficient funds to meet its needs.

This is Nigeria, and we know that, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians are so corrupt that between the time you rob a government treasury and want to get to your get away car, you could have your loot stolen from you by a government official. S

o Nigerians do not care nor seek to understand whether there is money in government or not. Nigerians simply want a proactive government that could provide the basic things of life, keep Nigerians safe and keep the social contract which binds the government to the governed.

If the government feels that it lacks sufficient funds to execute its programmes then it should consider “stepping aside” (like IBB did) for those who have the ways and means to generate the required funds to step in and get the job done. Simply put, government should get the job done without complaining, or quit the job and complain after. You cannot stay on the job with complaints.

