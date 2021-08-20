lai Mohammed)
News

Lai Mohammed: Why FG can’t prosecute repentant insurgents

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

The Federal Government has admonished “naysayers” to stop spewing negative and false narratives around Boko Haram members who are surrendering in droves in the North-East.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the admonition in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Washington.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1,000 Boko Haram fighters and their families have handed themselves over to army units in recent weeks in the southern Borno towns of Konduga, Bama, and Mafa.

The minister berated those who were alleging that the surrendered insurgents were not actual Boko Haram fighters and if they were, they should be shot rather than granted amnesty.

He also described as “false and demoralising’’ the claim in certain quarters that the surrendered insurgents would be recruited into the Nigerian military

“The fact that we are witnessing insurgents submitting in droves calls for commendation of our military for their doggedness.

“We must not forget that two months ago, Nigerians were putting pressure on the President to recruit mercenaries to fight the war against terror because they said we were losing the war.

“The President, however, remained focused and confident in his belief in the Nigerian military that they have what it takes to defeat the insurgents.

“We thank God that Mr President today has been proven right.

“We were able to achieve this, largely because of the leadership of Mr President in providing the wherewithal continually to the military and ensuring that their fighting morale is sustained by way of welfare packages,’’ he said.

Mohammed added that the call for the prosecution and killing of the repentant militants rather than granting them amnesty was against global best practices.

“I personally spoke to the military authority before I left Nigeria and they said what they were doing is what the global practice dictates about soldiers that surrendered that should be treated as prisoners of war.

“You cannot just shoot them because there are international conventions that give rights also to prisoners of war

“What the military is doing is that, when they surrender, they profile them to ensure that they are genuine and reintegrate them into the society,’’ he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We need to understanding not tolerate one another, Sultan

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar II, has advised that for lasting peace to prevail in the country, that Nigerians need to understand not tolerate one another. He gave this charged yesterday in Kano at the inauguration of a new group, ‘Inter Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria.’ The Sultan said that the […]
News Top Stories

Reps berates PDP caucus over impeachment call

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The leadership of the House of Representatives has blasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the lower chamber for seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.   Chairman of the House committee on media and public affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), in a statement, described the leader of the PDP caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda […]
News

Sallah: Generator fumes kill 7 in hair dressing saloon

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …as 2 Policemen die while chasing Okada ride   Generator fumes have claimed the lives of seven women who were in a hair dressing saloon in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.   Our Correspondent learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims, two married women and five single ladies […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica