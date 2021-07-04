Metro & Crime

Lai Mohammed’s N70m campaign fund embezzlement allegation against me frivolous – Rep member

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

Member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke Ero federal constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulraheem Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin, has described the allegation against him by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism that he embezzled N70 million from the 2018 by-election campaign funds meant for his reelection as “frivolous, baseless, wild as it only exists in the imagination of the minister.”
Addressing journalists on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital, Ajuloopin said: “The minister is only being economical with the truth, petty and resorting to the politics of pull him down.
“Let me give you the details by the details of what transpired in the build up to the by-election. A North central state governor reached out to me on personal grounds that he wanted to donate to the 2018 by-election and when the minister got wind of the donation, he immediately reached out to me and asked me to bring the money.
“However, I immediately contacted a few of our trusted party elders to intimate them of the development, but they counselled me against sending the money to the minister based on his antecedent with money.
“Also, on my own, I personally gave Alhaji Lai Muhammed the sum of N32.5 million, with the full knowledge of the former party Chairman, Bashiru Bolarinwa, for election purposes; the minister and Bashir Bolarinwa cannot deny this except there is no conscience left.
“It will also interest the public to know that one senior Federal Government official told Governor AbdulRazaq, who was then the candidate of our party, that Lai Mohammed reached out to him and claimed that there was no money for the by-election campaign in Kwara.
“The official whose name I won’t mention here spoke and pleaded with our governorship candidate (now the governor) and asked him to release N50 million to the minister, which was released but the money was never accounted for nor used for campaign purposes as envisaged.
“Now, if anyone is to be accused of mismanaging the 2018 campaign fund, it should be nobody other than Lai Mohammed, who till date cannot give details of how the money was spent.”
The House of Representatives member said he was taken aback at the effrontery of the minister to accuse him of such criminality without recourse to due diligence, adding that the outburst debased the exalted office Lai Mohammed is occupying.

