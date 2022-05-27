Politics

Lai Mohammed’s son suffers defeat in APC Assembly primary

The Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Ikeja State Constituency 1, Folajimi Mohammed, has been defeated in the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 House of Assembly election.

Folajimi is the son of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. He is representing the Ikeja State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly for the second term and was angling for a third move when he was stopped at the poll Friday.

While Folajimi polled nine votes in the election, his rival, Seyi Lawal, garnered 15 votes.

Lawal’s supporters jubilated as Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Comrade Ewuoso Olamide, declared him the winner of the exercise.

Nine aspirants contested for the Ikeja Constituency 1 APC ticket, and they included Messrs Mohammed, Lawal, Ladapo Oyebiyi, Ismail Balogun, Taofeek Olorunfunmi, Olabode Akerele, Adegboyega Kuku, Dr Bode Tawak, and Adesipe Adebiyi.

Lawal said that 25 ad hoc delegates, drawn from wards in the constituency were accredited and voted, adding that there was one invalid vote.

In his acceptance speech, Lawal commended the process, noting that it was free and fair.

He thanked the leaders of the party for giving the aspirants an opportunity to test their popularity while assuring the members of the constituency of better and quality representation in the house of assembly.

“I thank the delegates, party faithful and the people of Ikeja Constituency 1 for showing their support and l promise not to disappoint them.”

The ruling party is holding its house of assembly and House of Representatives primaries across the 40 state constituencies and 24 Federal constituencies in the state.

Also, Adedamola Kasumu won the Ikeja Constituency 2 ticket for a fourth term in the house of assembly.

 

