Lai Muhammed: Secessionist agitation fuelled by insecurity

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday in Kaduna, disclosed that the prevailing insecurity across the country occasioned by banditry and Boko Haram insurgency was responsible for some section of the country agitating for a breakaway. In his remarks at a Town Hall Meeting on National Security organised by his ministry in Kaduna, Mohammed noted that the only way out is for Nigerians to be united against insecurity rather than thinking of going their separate ways. This is coming as the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai accused the judiciary of favouring suspected criminals to the detriment of innocent Nigerians.

The minister said the Town Hall Meeting is part of measures put together to find lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the country. His words: “Ominously, the general state of insecurity, as reflected in incidences of farmers/ herders’ clashes, Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, ethno-religious clashes and intolerance, cultism, drug addiction and kidnapping for ransom, are now triggering rising call for secession, as well as politicization of ethnic and religious differences.

“Bluntly put, the insecurity and its manifestations pose a dangerous threat to the unity of the country and its continued existence as one indivisible nation. “How did we get here and what can we do to change the narrative? We believe that finding a way out of the situation in which we have found ourselves requires teamwork, reflecting all diversities and leveraging on all our collective creativity to pursue with diligence the project of rescuing Nigeria. “Perhaps the correct starting point towards addressing these myriad of problems is the building of an ‘elite consensus’ on the security, unity, indissolubility and peaceful existence of Nigeria. Such elite consensus had worked in the past.

Can we make it work now and proffer solutions in order to stave off the threats to our unity as a nation?” On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el- Rufai faulted the nation’s judicial system, alleging that the judiciary is working for criminals rather than for the innocent citizens. He said criminals preferred being taken to court because the case will linger on to the extent that everybody will forget the criminal and the case in court. The governor said: “We must decentralise the judiciary, it is ineffective, it is working for the criminals rather than for the innocent citizens.”

“The justice system operates with ethos and at a pace that do not reflect the fragility of the situation and the urgency to demonstrate that the rule of law is meaningful. Prosecutions take so long that many citizens assume that the criminals have long been released, encouraging criminal conduct, and raising the dangerous appeal of illegal self-help.” “The delay in the dispensation of justice in Nigeria has made criminals to fall more in love with our courts than the innocent. This is unsustainable and unacceptable.

