Laide Bakare, Eniola Badmus spar over post

Light skinned actress, Laide Bakare, has lampooned her colleague, Eniola Badmus, on social media for allegedly being jealous of her recent successes shortly after she posted that she had just acquired two brand new cars as rewards for her years of hard work and savings.

It will be recalled that few months back, the actress joined the league of house owners in Lagos State after acquiring a N100 million mansion. While announcing the latest addition, she wrote: ‘‘There comes a time in every girl’s life when she decides to pamper herself extravagantly to compensate for years of hard work and labour, having saved for years to acquire more luxurious houses and vehicles, it is safe for me to say that persistence is the basic key to glorious success. ‘Little by little then here I’m today.

Just few weeks after my new house opening. I give you all the praise ya Allah NB: pls note, this is not a show-off, but to further encourage ladies out there that it’s achievable, you can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life.

‘‘Huge congratulations to me. Alhaja Shakirat Olaide Bakare everything na double double. I deliberately choose these two colours to match my new house painting’’. Curvy actress, Eniola Badmus, in an attempt to downplay her post responded with ‘Pele ooo Iya LarinLordu’- (Sorry oo landlady). This certainly did not go down well with Laide Bakare, who was quick to respond with, ‘‘Yes oooo Na me Be that O president Awon Beeffers. Na you speak their mind. This is purely God’s doing and it’s the Beginning of unending Allah mercy On Me, shebi una dey Beeef ni? NA SUCCESS UPON SUCCESS BE UNA ANSWER. Me no get Time for Hatters Abeg’’.

