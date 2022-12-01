LAIF: AAAN lauds impacts of creative works, marketing in goal getting

The President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko, has restated that the association will continue to celebrate and honour excellent creative works of marketing communication practitioners in Nigeria. Babaeko stated this in his welcome remarks during the 2022 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) awards in Lagos recently in recognition and celebration of creative excellence and marketing in the country.

He said that the LAIF awards had remained the biggest award in the West African sub-region and a huge platform to celebrate and honour excellent creative works of marketing communication practitioners. “We want to celebrate the overflowing passion of our young practitioners, the wisdom and experiences of the legends who got inducted into the LAIF Hall of Fame.

It is a platform to celebrate our marketing communications community,” Babaeko said. He noted that this year’s edition would remain indelible in the annals of LAIF history as it provided an opportunity for another country in the West African sub-region, Ghana, to participate. Also speaking at the event, the Director-General, Advertising Regulation Council of Nigeria (ARCO), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, applauded AAAN for keeping the flag of creativity flying through the sustenance of the LAIF awards.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Chairman of LAIF Awards Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, explained that the successful hosting of LAIF awards, which is in its 17th edition, had proven that it has come to stay, given the tremendous support it continues to enjoy from all stakeholders.

However, Noah’s Ark emerged 2022 Agency of the Year, winning 50 medals – 9 Gold, 18 Silver, and 23 Bronze. The winner was closely trailed by X3M Ideas who came second on the medals table with a medal haul of 8 Gold, 11 Silver, and 4 Bronze while Insight Publicis and Dentsu MCGarryBowen Limited emerged third and fourth, respectively. Insight Publicis won 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 9 Bronze, while Dentsu MCGarryBowen Limited got 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 5 Bronze

