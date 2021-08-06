Laing: Nigeria’s security problems are overwhelming

Catriona Laing is the British High Commissioner to Nigeria. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, she speaks on the recent Global Education Financing Summit that took place in the United Kingdom, educational challenges in Nigeria, insecurity in the country and the ongoing trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is the Global Education Financing Summit all about and why is it so important to the United Kingdom?

Well, girl’s education, in particular, is a huge priority for our Prime Minister and he is committed to cohosting the summit with President Uhuru Kenyatta. We have been preparing for it for some time, and it is designed to raise an additional $5 billion to invest in education, particularly in those countries without schools.

So, we will be looking at expanding education to an additional 175 million children and that will deliver great returns. We know that investment in education means economies can grow with an additional 164 billion and investment in education saves money.

We will be looking to do education in a different way saving 160 billion and 80 million people will be lifted out of poverty. And particularly important to this summit is the additional two million children save from the lives of early marriage. So, there really important outcome at stake from the summit and we are so delighted that Nigeria’s delegation is headed by the President himself with the Education and Foreign Affairs ministers.

What is the Global Partnership for Education doing in Nigeria and what has been its impact?

The Global Partnership for Education sustains beyond the festival because it is the largest multilateral fund supporting education in developing countries. And because it is a multilateral fund whose contributions can come from governments and from philanthropists, it has a huge reach. We have been working here in Nigeria for over 10 years and there are very good results. Just to give one example, in some of the northern states of Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Sokoto, we have managed to increase the enrolment from 46 per cent to 60 per cent and delivering additional 20,000 female teachers specifically to encourage girls to get into education. As a result of this summit, we are looking for new grants for Nigeria of $125 million, which will enable us to reach additional millions of children here in Nigeria. So, a lot is at stake for Nigeria with $125 million, which is the largest grant available under this fund.

Why is it that girls’ education is so important to the UK and what is the UK doing to improve educational output most importantly in Nigeria?

Education and particularly girls’ education has been a huge part of the UK for many years and one of the priority areas and will continue to be so. The reason is very simple because investment in education is an investment in the future. Just to give some example particularly looking at girls’ education, we know that the child of a mother who has completed primary school is likely 50 per cent to reach the age of five. You can see two-third less mortality death from girls’ who have gone through primary education and for girls who complete, each year of education add 20 per cent to their earnings. Education is one of the best investments you can make. If you are looking at development outcomes, invest in education particularly girls and other marginalized groups particularly people with disabilities, ensuring that they have access to a better future. That is why it matters to us here in Nigeria and indeed to the government of Nigeria because we have a good strong partnership. Our work in Nigeria focuses on a sustainable approach. So, we are not just training the teachers but we are training the trainers of the teachers. We are looking at the education system as it underpins the way education is developed. We are innovating in different ways of teaching particularly after the COVID-19. We adopted a programme to enable more to attend schooling or online schooling. So, we will be building on those kinds of approaches to innovate and change the way we do education to be able to reach more children. In Nigeria, there is a particular challenge because of insecurity and ensuring that boys and girls can get to school in the first place. The safe schools initiative that Nigeria launched following the Chibok Girls is also a very good policy for us.

There is the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is British and also Nigerian. The Nigerian government has been raising questions on the role of the British government and how he got back his British passport. What is your view on what happened during the court hearing of the case against him and what the British Government is doing in terms of its own interventions?

On, Nnamdi Kanu, all I will say is that we are on record of saying that we can offer consular assistance to British nationals and we have requested consular access to him. That is all I’m prepared to say.

What do you think in terms of what had transpired so far because you have been quoted in the papers to have expressed an opinion about the trial of the leader of IPOB?

I think I have not said anything about the trial. What we have said on record is that as a British national we can offer consular assistance and in this case, we have offered consular assistance to Nnamdi Kanu.

You talked about security as a barrier to education for girls, especially, in Nigeria but what are some of the other barriers for girls getting educated in Nigeria and across the globe?

Indeed, insecurity is one of them, particularly, in Nigeria where we see over 900 children affected by the kidnapping pandemic and that combined with COVID-19 itself has devastating impact on access to education. But generally for girls in particular as they progress through secondary schools, we see girls dropping out, so that boys can complete secondary school than girls here in Nigeria. One of the barriers is just cost though education is free in theory, but in practice there are lots of expenses associated with parents making choices of often chosen to invest in the boy-child rather than the girl-child. Domestic work at home, girls are expected to do more of that and early marriage itself, you know in the North-West, at the age of 18about 68 per cent of girls are married and about 48 per cent of that has already had their first child. So, early child marriage is a problem. Issues that have to do with hygiene and period poverty in girls need to have a place where they can go in secure areas safely to deal with their period issues and just simply the traditional and cultural practices that don’t value education so much for girls. So, there are enormous barriers but what we find is that when parents see their children completing schools including their girl children and what value they can bring back to the household through their greater earning ability. The fact that they will marry later and therefore be able to earn for longer, they start to realize the benefit of investing in education. We see that globally, Nigeria, I’m afraid is lagging but we hope that they will turn the corner in Nigeria as well.

Why is the UK focusing on education in Nigeria and what informs this choice you talked about, is there specific data that informs this choice and how can you assist to have safe schools in Nigeria?

Well, I attended the re-launch of the Safe Schools Initiative that took place few months again under the chairmanship of the Minister of Finance. And it was a very good event actually and it had a combination of people from the private sector, local government, the security services and representation from the other groups. It was a very encouraging event. The first part is insecurity and you know the sort of scourge of kidnapping and the police need to be able to deal with it.

They need better intelligence and work with communities to identify these kidnappers. Secondly, I think in making schools themselves safe, there are physical infrastructures that need to be better. Thirdly, children need to know what to do. They need to be very well drilled if there’s going to be an attack. Even with all those kinds of measures, ultimately, we need to go to the root causes, why is there this epidemic of kidnapping happening in Nigeria?

We can see a correlation with the economic crisis in which insecurity has risen across the whole of Nigeria as more people have been thrown into poverty and into unemployment and finding alternative sources of income, tragically, kidnapping in this case, is ultimately about alternative livelihood as well. People have seen it as an easy route to funding through kidnapping. We need to tackle the immediate causes and the underlying root causes.

What exactly do you think the Nigerian government needs to do specifically to address insecurity and what kind of advice would you offer without necessarily taken you off your brief?

I think the government is grappling with it. I think the range of security problems that this government is facing is completely overwhelming. So, I really understand the challenges they got but there is a real dilemma, particularly, with kidnapping in terms of paying ransom. You know we have in the UK a very clear policy not to pay a ransom because the more you pay the more likely the cycle will repeat. But we have to recognize what parents are going through in this terrible time.

Like this: Like Loading...