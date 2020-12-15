Metro & Crime

LAKE Rice: Lagos to sell 100,000 bags for N20,000

Muritala Ayinla

As Lagosians await the sale of LAKE Rice, the Lagos State government has said that it will be selling about 100,000 bags of 50 kg at the rate of N20,000 per bag.
New Telegraph learnt that the state government is expecting about 60,000 bags of rice in the next couple of days for sale to Lagosians, saying that it is collaborating with the Kebbi State and the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria to make rice available for residents.
Speaking with New Telegraph on the availability of rice in the state during the Yuletide season, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya said that the state government was working round the clock to boost food production and ensure availability of the staple food during the festive season.
Abisola said that the move was an intervention by the state government to make rice available to its residents, insisting to ensure availability and quality, bout 100,000 bags of 50 kg would be sold for N20,000 per bag.
She said: “We are intervening in the availability of rice for the festive season and we are expecting well over 60,000 bags of 50kg rice within the next couple of days to the Lagos market. It will be sold at N20,000 to ensure affordability, availability and good quality for Lagosians.
“The most important thing is that we have rice available, be it LAKE rice or other brands.
“We are working very hard with the Kebbi state government and the federal government to ensure that Lagosians have food during this festive season,” she said.
The commissioner, who said that the rice intervention exercise would be flagged off this week and would be sold through distributors, added that the state government was working very hard with the Kebbi State government and the Federal Government to ensure that Lagosians have rice during this festive season.
“We will be flagging off what we are doing in collaboration with Kebbi state and the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Olusanya, however explained that the delay in the sale was due to the process of production.
“During the festive season, millets have to get polished, mill, processed before the rice will be available. It’s not that rice is not available in the market but the price points are a bit high.
“The intervention of the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr. Babjide Sanwo-Olu in collaboration with the Federal Government through CBN and the Governor of Kebbi, is to ensure that we have rice available at lower price points.
“Don’t forget that they are in the harvest season now for paddy, so this is the best time to get good quality rice. The rice has started arriving as at last week and we are expecting much more in the next couple of days
“We will be doing the flag-off ceremony at one of our distributor ends to let Lagosians know that these are the interventions that we are doing to ensure that we make rice available at affordable.”

