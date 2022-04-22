Lakeside, others begin fireworks in Benin City

…as NWFL Nationwide League begins

Lakeside Queens of Bariga, Lagos, will join other teams in Benin City starting from tomorow to complete as the16 Nigeria Women Football League nationwide clubs will battle in the third tier of the Women’s Football League, the amateur class, for the promotion tickets to the NWFL Championship League. The battle will be for the two available promotion tickets to play in the NWFL Championship, the professional class of the women’s league. The General Coordinator of the NWFL Nationwide, Sir Joe Amene, has stated that: “The NWFL is going to be very meticulous in our choice of officiating referees for the league in the drive to ensure the best teams gain promotion to the NWFL Championship.” The 2021/2022 NWFL Nationwide will kick-off on April 23 with 16 clubs that have been divided into four groups of four teams each. Lakeside Queens FC, Abruka Queens FC, Celestial Queens FC and Ijebu United Queens will compete in group A1 Lakeside Queens coach, Oluwatobi Ganiyu, said on Thursday that all was set for the team to grab one of the promotion tickets at stake in Benin. “We have been working so hard for this and we are optimistic of gaining promotion,” he said. Each of the teams will play three games made up of two home and one away matches. The matches in all the four groups will be played simultaneously according to the fixtures from April 23rd to 25th, 2022, to avoid any accord match so as to get true winners.

