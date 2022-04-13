Sports

Lakeside proud of growing youngsters

Lakeside Academy Bariga Lagos has expressed delight over the fast rate at which players from the outfit are getting better with future prospects. Olalekan ganiyu, the CEO of the Academy said the professional way in which the outfit is being administered has helped greatly in the development of the players. He told newsmen yesterday that the players are being given the correct basic morals, techniques and all the foundation routines to grow better. “It is not all coaches that know how to raise young ones to stardom.

There are elementary thing those starting the game should know and when it becomes necessary they apply those skills with ease,” Ganiyu said. Head Coach of the academy, who also handles the high-flying Lakeside Queens, Oluwatobi Ganiyu, added that there were dividends already about the structure of the academy.

“We train them with the modern global details maybe minus the facilities. The routine of what the young ones should know are exposed to our players at Lakeside,” he said. Yetunde Balogun was invited to the national female U-17 team from lakeside while Aminat Folorunsho and Olamide Oyinlola achieved similar feat after which they joined Naija Retels of Abuja. The highest scorer in the amateur female league, Motunrayo Ezekiel, is a product of Lakeside and she is also a member of the Falconets team that recently qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

 

